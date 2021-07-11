Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $248.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,062,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.