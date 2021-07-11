EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

ESLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

