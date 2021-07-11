Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after buying an additional 44,706 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

