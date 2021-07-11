Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.13 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $54,994.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.00901050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.