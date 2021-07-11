EvenCoin Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $66,471.68 and $101,615.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00236080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.71 or 0.00813457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

