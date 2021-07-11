Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $136.57 and last traded at $136.57. Approximately 808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 469,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

