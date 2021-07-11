Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

