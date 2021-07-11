Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post $25.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $105.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Evolus stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 369,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,592. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $692.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

