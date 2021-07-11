ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $634,474.10

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $634,474.10 and $12,976.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001358 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009670 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.