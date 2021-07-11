Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $169.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

