F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Plans to Raise $325 Million in July 15th IPO

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) expects to raise $325 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 20,300,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, F45 Training Holdings Inc. generated $75.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $61.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, Macquarie Capital and Roth Capital Partners were co-managers.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are F45 Training, one of the fastest-growing fitness franchisors in the United States based on number of franchises sold in the United States, focused on creating a leading global fitness training and lifestyle brand. We offer consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. Our workouts combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit and functional training to offer consumers what we believe is the world’s best functional training workout. We deliver our workouts primarily through our digitally connected global network of studios, and we have built a differentiated, technology-enabled platform that allows us to create and distribute workouts to our global franchisee base. Our platform enables the rapid scalability of our model and helps to promote the success of our franchisees. We offer consumers a continuously evolving fitness program in which virtually no two workouts are ever the same. Our vast and growing library of functional training movements allows us to vary workout programs to keep consumers engaged with fresh content, stay at the forefront of consumer trends and drive maximum individual results, while helping our members achieve their fitness goals. We were founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Our CEO and co-founder Adam Gilchrist recognized an opportunity to leverage technology to offer consumers an effective, multi-disciplinary and community-driven workout that serves as an affordable alternative to one-on-one personal training and repetitive, single-discipline studio classes. Soon after the first F45 Training studio opened in Paddington, Australia, our founders focused on using technology to streamline and standardize the F45 Training experience in order to franchise the business. We quickly expanded, initially selling franchises to members of the original studio, after which viral word-of-mouth marketing led to rapid growth, and we opened nearly 200 studios over the following 30 months. In less than eight years, we have scaled our global footprint to 2,801 Total Franchises sold in 63 countries, including 1,555 Total Studios, of which 1,415 had re-opened following temporary closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as of June 30, 2021. In March 2019, a group led by Mark Wahlberg and FOD Capital LLC, or FOD Capital, a family office investment fund, made a strategic minority investment in F45 Training, providing critical branding and marketing capabilities to supplement the strengths of our management team. We expect that Mr. Wahlberg’s involvement, leveraging his broad celebrity reach (with over 17 million Instagram followers) and well-known affinity for fitness, will continue to be a key differentiator in helping us to continue to drive growth. In addition to Mr. Wahlberg, we have established relationships with Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jr., David Beckham, Greg Norman, Cindy Crawford and other professional athletes and personalities in order to promote our products. Our in-studio experience utilizes our proprietary technologies: our fitness programming algorithm and our patented technology-enabled delivery platform. Our fitness programming algorithm leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day. Our content delivery platform allows us to standardize the F45 Training experience across our global footprint and broadcast content, including workout instructions and timing, directly to our in-studio F45TVs and speaker systems. Our in-studio experience is further enhanced by trainers who provide guidance on proper form and movement, as well as motivate our members and foster a positive sense of community. We believe our approach helps to provide a consistent and high-quality fitness experience across our network of studios, keeping members highly engaged and helping them to achieve and sustain their fitness goals. “.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 122 employees. The company is located at F45 Training Holdings Inc. 801 Barton Springs Road, 9th Floor Austin, Texas 78704 and can be reached via phone at (737) 787-1955 or on the web at http://www.f45training.com/.

