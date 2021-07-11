FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.22.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.