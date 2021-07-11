Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

