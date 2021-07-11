FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in FB Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.10 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

