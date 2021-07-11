Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $215.08 million and $17.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00903504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

