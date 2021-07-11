Financial Comparison: ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zynex and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90% ViewRay -183.76% -69.14% -37.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and ViewRay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 6.42 $9.07 million $0.26 56.77 ViewRay $57.02 million 19.60 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -9.47

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zynex and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.51%. ViewRay has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 18.96%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than ViewRay.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats ViewRay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

