Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

TSE:FC opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.29.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,875. Also, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,800. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,265 in the last ninety days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

