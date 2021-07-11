First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $74.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.09 on Friday. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in First American Financial by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

