First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of AG opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,423,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

