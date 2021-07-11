Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Park Presidio Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Park Presidio Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 7.9% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park Presidio Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $73,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

