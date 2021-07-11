Fivebalance One Day Volume Reaches $1,677.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $56,632.27 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.19 or 0.00865564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044761 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,095,030,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,231,128 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

