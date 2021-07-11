Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,000 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.05. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

