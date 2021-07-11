Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,200 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

