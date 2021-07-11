Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ventas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ventas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.64 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

