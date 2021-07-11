Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Zillow Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 720.61 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

