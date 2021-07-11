Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 800 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.32 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $261.65 and a 1 year high of $390.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

