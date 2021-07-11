Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,350 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

