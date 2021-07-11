Float Protocol (BANK) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Float Protocol has a market cap of $4.64 million and $46,059.00 worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can currently be bought for $68.29 or 0.00201336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00162683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.02 or 0.99789961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00963537 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 113,128 coins and its circulating supply is 68,012 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

