FOAM (FOAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,364.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. FOAM has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $8,364.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 5% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00896516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005435 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,572,000 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

