FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $35.23 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

