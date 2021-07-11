Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,087,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 761,317 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $753,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $257.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

