Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTS. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42. Fortis has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fortis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 167,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fortis by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

