Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 15,815 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KOPN stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

