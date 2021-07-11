Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,797 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of AXSM opened at $65.32 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

