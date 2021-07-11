Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

