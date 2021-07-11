Franklin Resources Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 540,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STL opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

