Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bruker by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

