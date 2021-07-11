Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,282 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 217,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in XPeng by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in XPeng by 383.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 152,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 121,140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

