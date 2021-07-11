Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lyft by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $60.06 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lyft in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.