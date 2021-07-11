Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 635 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.42 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.