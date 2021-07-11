Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 91,122 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,122 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $29,357,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 419,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.16. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -119.45.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,948 shares of company stock valued at $27,670,750. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

