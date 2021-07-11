Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE CAH opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.