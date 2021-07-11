Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.81. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

