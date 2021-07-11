Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $241.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

