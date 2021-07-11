Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,174 shares during the quarter. Falcon Minerals makes up about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 4.04% of Falcon Minerals worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.09 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

