Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

AMGN stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

