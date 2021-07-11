Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FDP opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

