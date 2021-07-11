Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $931,341.16 and $82,062.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.00900575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,991,646 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

