fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.78.

FUBO stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $18,802,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

