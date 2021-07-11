FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tata Motors Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tata Motors in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

